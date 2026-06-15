‘Stayin’ Alive’ with hands-only CPR 

Staff from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently conducted a series of free “hands-only CPR” training sessions for the public at the hospital, the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health club and at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Henry Mayo nurse Monique Avalos is shown here conducting the training at the senior center. According to the American Heart Association, hands-only CPR “has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.” The training instructs participants on how to push hard and fast in the center of a person’s chest, at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute, by using the beat of a familiar song, such as “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Photos courtesy of HMNH.

Staff from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently conducted a series of free “hands-only CPR” training sessions for the public at the hospital, the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health club and at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Henry Mayo nurse Monique Avalos is shown here conducting the training at the senior center. Photo courtesy of HMNH. Staff from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently conducted a series of free “hands-only CPR” training sessions for the public at the hospital, the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health club and at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Henry Mayo nurse Monique Avalos is shown here conducting the training at the senior center. Photo courtesy of HMNH.