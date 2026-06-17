The Savvy Senior | How to use AI safely and protect yourself from scams 

Dear Savvy Senior,

I keep hearing about artificial intelligence in the news and how it’s being used in scams. I’m not very tech-savvy and find it confusing. What should I know to protect myself?

— Cautious Senior

Dear Cautious,

You’re not alone. Many older adults are asking the same question. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is becoming part of everyday life, from smartphones and internet searches to banking and customer service. It’s also making scams more convincing and harder to spot, which is why a basic understanding helps. The good news is you don’t need to be a tech expert to use AI safely and with confidence.

Know the basics

AI is technology that can create and analyze information in ways that seem human. It can write emails, answer questions, recommend products, generate images and even mimic voices. While this can be helpful, it also means things you see or hear online may not always be accurate. If something seems unusual or too good to be true, take a closer look.

Use it wisely

A good way to get comfortable with AI is to start small. Many smartphones include voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant that can set reminders, check the weather or answer questions. You can also try tools like ChatGPT or Claude to explain a news story, suggest recipes or help draft a message.

AI can also be useful for everyday tasks like comparing products, planning trips or organizing a to-do list. Think of it as a helpful assistant, not a decision-maker.

Keep in mind that AI isn’t perfect. It can give answers that sound confident but may be outdated or incorrect. For important matters like your health, finances or legal issues, always double-check with a trusted source such as your doctor, bank or a government website.

Watch for scams

Scammers are using AI to make their schemes more convincing. You may receive an email that appears to be from your bank or Medicare or a phone call that sounds like a family member. Be especially wary of urgent messages that pressure you to act quickly or warn that your account will be closed.

Protect yourself

The most important habit for avoiding scams is to slow down. If you receive a suspicious call, text or email, stop and assess the message. Don’t click links, download attachments or respond right away. Instead, contact the company or person directly using a phone number or website you trust – not the one provided in the message.

Scammers now use AI to mimic voices and write convincing messages. Even if something sounds like it’s from a family member, friend or company, verify it another way before taking action.

Never share sensitive information like your Social Security number, bank details or passwords unless you initiated the contact and trust the source. Banks and government agencies, including Medicare and Social Security, will not ask for this information by phone or email. Urgent requests for payment by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency are also red flags.

For added protection, use two-factor authentication, and keep your devices updated. You can even consider call-blocking services from your mobile service provider.

If something doesn’t look right, take time to check it or ask a trusted friend or family member before responding.

Keep learning

Technology is always changing, but there are ways to stay informed. Many libraries and senior centers offer free classes on digital skills and online safety. Trusted resources like AARP’s Fraud Watch Network (aarp.org/fraudwatch) and the Federal Trade Commission (consumer.ftc.gov) also provide up-to-date scam alerts and protection tips. In addition, internet and mobile provider Cox Mobile (cox.com/mobilesafety) offers a library of research, tips and online safety tools to keep you informed and secure online.

AI may seem complicated at first, but a little awareness goes a long way. By staying cautious and building a few smart habits, you can protect yourself and make this technology work for you.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.