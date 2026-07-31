Arthur Saginian | The Two Edges of Faith

I just finished reading Amber Stefanelli’s letter about being healed by faith (May 10), and she’s absolutely right. Even Jesus Himself said, “Your faith has healed you” (Matthew 9:22). Oddly enough, that Bible story was also about a woman who had a blood issue. Whether this particular story is factual or simply a reenactment of the Gospel story is irrelevant. It simply goes to show how strong the mind — aided by faith in something, anything — can be over the realms of the physical. And it works that way on the “dark side” as well.

Case in point: Watch the movie “The Skeleton Key” (2005). It’s about a couple of African hoodoo (similar to voodoo) practitioners who get a woman to have faith and believe in their magical spells so that they will work on her — to her ultimate demise — as they won’t work on those who don’t believe in it. Faith can be a powerful thing, but it can also be dangerous, which is the main reason I have chosen not to have faith or believe in anything. Life is simpler that way. Once you start believing in light, you inadvertently open the door to darkness as well. It’s a double-edged sword, so be careful how you wield it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita