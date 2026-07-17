CPA adds web tool for parents to check Trump account status 

Children who are born from 2025 through 2028 are eligible for $1,000 if their parents or legal guardians sign them up for a Trump account.

Children born between 2016 through 2024 will get an opportunity of receiving $250, as a part of a donation by Michael Dell, founder and owner of Dell Computers, and his wife, Susan. However, only certain ZIP codes qualify for the $250, and 25 million children nationwide will all get the opportunity, according to Logan Allec, president of Clarita CPA Group.

Allec said he has added a tool to his firm’s website to help local residents see if their children qualify for the $250.

“We want to make sure that all the kids who are eligible in San Clarita get the money. You know, there’s thousands of babies that are going to be eligible for this, right,” Allec said.

For the tool, visit claritacpagroup.com/tools/trump-accounts.

For information on how to set up a Trump account, visit trumpaccounts.gov.