Denise Lite | America 250, World Cup: Unity, Patriotism Can Coexist

As America celebrates its 250th birthday this month, our nation has a rare opportunity to reflect on who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re headed. This milestone is more than fireworks, parades, hot dogs and history lessons. It is a chance to celebrate the ideals that have defined our country for two and a half centuries: freedom, perseverance, opportunity and the belief that people from every background can unite around a common purpose if they want to.

Remarkably, America’s 250th birthday coincides with another historic event — the FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. While one celebrates our nation’s founding and the other showcases the world’s most popular sport, together they offer a powerful reminder that patriotism and global unity are not opposing ideas. In fact, they complement one another.

I admit I have never been into soccer, despite playing AYSO for five seasons as a kid. I was a member of the “Pink Panthers” and other teams whose names I have now forgotten. As an adult, there is something inspiring about watching Americans rally behind Team USA. For 90 minutes, political affiliations disappear. It doesn’t matter whether you’re from California or Texas, New York or Nebraska. Democrats, Republicans, independents, young and old all wear the same colors, sing the same national anthem, and celebrate the same victories. Red or Blue — doesn’t matter who — when watching the World Cup and rooting for Team USA. It’s SO refreshing. Even non-sports fans are embracing the electricity of the World Cup!

Sports have an extraordinary ability to remind us that we are stronger when we cheer together than when we argue apart.

The World Cup ironically highlights a defining characteristic of America — our diversity. The players representing the United States often come from families whose roots span every corner of the globe. Their stories reflect the American experience itself: immigrants, first-generation Americans, and families who worked hard and came here seeking freedom and opportunity. They are united not by where their ancestors were born, but by the American flag on their jerseys and the country they proudly represent. That is the American dream personified.

Yet the World Cup’s significance extends far beyond our own borders. For one month, billions of people from nearly every nation on Earth gather around a common passion. Stadiums fill with supporters wearing different colors, speaking different languages and celebrating different traditions. While the competition is fierce, the event also fosters something increasingly rare in today’s world: mutual respect. We recently traveled to France, Spain and Italy and when people found out we were Americans, we were universally welcomed. It was a lovely feeling. And at the World Cup, the same holds true. Fans from opposing teams exchange scarves. Families travel together across continents. Cities welcome visitors from every culture imaginable. Complete strangers celebrate remarkable athletic performances regardless of which country scores the goal.

In this time in America dominated by division, conflict and political tension, the World Cup offers a refreshing reminder that humanity shares far more in common than we sometimes realize. America’s 250th birthday carries a similar message.

Our nation’s founders envisioned a republic built not upon uniformity, but upon shared principles. Over the past 250 years, America has faced civil war, economic depression, global conflicts, social change, and countless challenges that tested our resolve. Through it all, we have endured because our greatest strength has never been that we all think alike. It has been our ability to come together around common values even while respecting differing viewpoints.

Hosting the World Cup during America’s 250th anniversary places that spirit on display for the entire world.

World Cup visitors have experienced not only world-class soccer but also American hospitality, innovation, generosity, and optimism that have always defined us. They will explore our cities, visit our landmarks, support local businesses, and meet citizens from every walk of life. For millions, this may be their first visit to the United States. The impressions they carry home will shape how they view our country for years to come. The Europeans embracing Buc-ee’s, free refills, air conditioning, free chips and salsa, biscuits and gravy, Los Angeles traffic and Texas barbecue for the first time has been fun to watch on social media. Likewise, Americans will have the opportunity to engage with people from around the globe, discovering firsthand that while our cultures may differ, our hopes, dreams and passions are remarkably similar. We all want our families to thrive. We all celebrate excellence. We all understand the joy of victory and the agony of defeat. (And if you are a child of the 1970s you remember this quote from ABC’s “Wide World of Sports”). These shared human experiences transcend borders.

As we celebrate 250 years of American independence, let us take note that love of country need not come at the expense of appreciation for the world around us. True patriotism is not diminished by welcoming others; it is strengthened by confidently sharing the best of who we are respectively. Together, the World Cup and America’s 250th birthday create a once-in-a-generation moment. Our nation’s birthday celebrates the enduring promise, resolve and sheer grit of the United States. The World Cup reminds us that even in competition, nations can gather peacefully in the spirit of sportsmanship and friendship.

Perhaps that is the greatest lesson of all. For a few unforgettable weeks, Americans stand together behind Team USA while the rest of the world stands together in celebration of the beautiful game. In doing so, are reminded that the strongest nations are those confident enough to celebrate both their own identity and our shared humanity.

Happy 250th birthday, America. And thank you for visiting, FIFA World Cup fans!

Denise Lite is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.