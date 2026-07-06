Hart alum selected for TV Academy internship 

News release

Hart High School alumnus Logan Galarza has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation Internship program. He is one of 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2026 summer Internship program.

The foundation offers paid internships at Hollywood studios and production companies annually to college students nationwide, said a news release from the foundation.

Galarza is a rising senior at College of the Canyons in Valencia majoring in journalism. He will be a broadcast news intern this summer at ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles through the foundation’s program.

“I am most excited to get experience and make connections in the news industry, specifically in a large market like Los Angeles,” Galarza, of Valencia, said in the release. “I had the honor of interning for a nonprofit news production company called SCVTV for the past year. There, I have gotten to highlight and work with so many amazing organizations and people at the grass-roots level. Going forward, I’m excited to branch out of my hometown and meet new people to tell their story.”

The Television Academy Foundation internship program provides over 50 students from across the nation with hands-on work experience and networking opportunities for accelerated career development in more than 30 disciplines annually.