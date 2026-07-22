Laurene Weste | Supporting Local Businesses in a Community That Keeps Moving Forward 

By Mayor Laurene Weste

Writer and farmer Wendell Berry once wrote, “A good community insures itself by trust, by good faith and good will, by mutual help.” That spirit is part of what makes Santa Clarita feel like home. And like any good community, when one part needs extra care and attention, we all come together to pitch in and help. Right now, that means supporting the businesses at Bouquet Plaza and Plum Commerce Center.

We recognize that the Bouquet Canyon Realignment project has had serious impacts, especially for businesses that rely on easy access and steady customer traffic.

That is why I am asking residents to make an extra effort during this time. Stop by either center for lunch or dinner, pick up takeout, visit a shop, schedule an appointment or try a business you have not visited before. These businesses offer great food, helpful services and dedicated owners who have continued serving our community through a difficult period.

As an added bonus to those who help support these businesses, the city is launching our brand-new Open Rewards Program today, Thursday, July 23. Through this program, Santa Clarita residents can earn cash back when they shop and dine at participating local businesses, beginning with those at Bouquet Plaza (28200 Bouquet Canyon Road) and Plum Commerce Center (28072 Bouquet Canyon Road).

We are also celebrating the launch with a Shop Local Pop-Up Event today from 4 to 8 p.m. at both centers. Residents are invited to come out, visit the businesses and enjoy an evening with friends and family. The event will feature live entertainment, demonstrations, family-friendly activities, craft stations and an appearance by Sammy Clarita. While you are there, be sure to pick up a Business Explorer Card. Residents who complete the card by visiting participating businesses will have a chance to win giveaways, including a Shop Local canvas tote bag.

Getting started with Open Rewards is simple. Download the Open Rewards app, create a free account and securely link a credit or debit card to automatically earn cash back. For those who prefer not to link a card to their account, you can still participate by uploading receipts through the app.

When you shop or dine at participating businesses in Bouquet Plaza and Plum Commerce Center, you can earn 5% cash back. Those rewards can be used at eligible local businesses, helping keep dollars circulating right here in Santa Clarita.

That hometown support is especially important in this part of our city, where Bouquet Canyon has long served as both a connection point and a gateway for residents, businesses and neighborhoods. Named for El Rancho del Buque, the corridor grew after the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad in the 1880s and later became part of California’s early state highway system.

It is also tied to our region’s water history, with Bouquet Creek feeding into the Santa Clara River system and the Bouquet Dam and Reservoir completed in 1933 after the devastating St. Francis Dam collapse.

Today, Bouquet Canyon continues to evolve. The current realignment project will make Bouquet Canyon Road safer and more reliable, with a straighter roadway, improved visibility, better connections and important floodplain upgrades.

We appreciate residents’ patience as this important work continues, but we also ask for your support, not only during today’s event, but also over the next few months as construction continues and the roadway moves closer to reopening. Santa Clarita has always been a community that supports one another. Shopping and dining locally is one simple and meaningful way we can show that support now. Thank you, Santa Clarita, for always supporting each other.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].