Lois Eisenberg | If You Hate America, Here’s a Choice

Under the old rules, Americans were excluded from obtaining Canadian citizenship even if their ancestors were Canadian, but being that the Canadian law has changed recently, if you have a relative born in Canada you can petition for Canadian citizenship.

Millions of Americans are taking advantage of this opportunity to become a dual citizen by obtaining Canadian citizenship for obvious reasons that America is in a state of corruption, chaos, upheaval, violence and uncertainty.

The American citizens don’t recognize their beloved America anymore, because they are in the throes of a “toxic” administration.

In the past the American petitioning for Canadian citizenship after a U.S. election, regardless of political party, would be so disgruntled with the outcome of the election, but at that time the demand was short-lived. Not this time because of the “toxic” political climate.

Both the U.S. and Canada recognize dual citizenship. Canadian citizenship by descent will not affect your U.S. citizenship. You do not have to “renounce one to hold the other.”

As a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada you would have the right to: live and work in Canada; access Canada’s public health system; hold a Canadian passport; vote in Canadian elections; sponsor family members for immigration into Canada; access Canadian education; pass citizenship on to your children.

Since the new law took effect on dual citizenship on Dec. 15, 2025, immigration lawyers in the U.S and Canada have been overwhelmed by clients seeking help to obtain dual citizenship.

Many Americans have said that they want the dual citizenship in case things in the U.S. really go south, and unfortunately at this stage of the game this “really going south” is closer than you think it is.

Fortunately my family and myself can avail ourselves of this dual citizenship because my mother was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

For the applicants seeking dual citizenship it will redefine the legal and personal significance of their Canadian roots, opening new possibilities for travel, work, and long-term planning.

Good luck to one and all who are seeking the dual citizenship.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia