Rob Kerchner | Whose Trillions?

Elon Musk earns a trillion dollars, and Democrats have a meltdown. Meanwhile the government steals half of your paycheck for trillions of dollars every year, and Democrats cheer.

Think about that.

And then consider that if Democrats had their way, Elon Musk would have had his PayPal profits confiscated long ago, and redistributed “for the greater good.”

And so the world would never have seen Tesla, nor SpaceX. And the world wouldn’t even know it, because they were uncreated, and thus unseen.

Just imagine the companies, inventions, products and benefits that don’t exist today, because Democrats destroyed them before they were born.

It’s much the same with the children they eliminated through abortion.

Coercion never works. But Democrats never stop “compassionately” coercing … and so they never stop destroying.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita