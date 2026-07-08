The Savvy Senior | What to Do When Medical Bills Pile Up 

Dear Savvy Senior,

I’m 63 and recently had a hospital stay that left me with bills I can’t afford to pay. I had Affordable Care Act health insurance, but after my premiums went up in January, I had to drop my coverage. Now I’m overwhelmed by medical bills. What can I do?

— Struggling Patient

Dear Struggling,

You’re definitely not alone. Medical debt is very common. About 1 in 12 Americans are dealing with it, and many had insurance when the bills started piling up. The good news is there are ways to reduce what you owe and make it more manageable. Here are some steps that can help.

Check your bills

Medical billing errors are more common than you might think, so start by taking a close look at every bill and explanation of benefits you receive. Watch for duplicate charges, services you did not receive or prices that seem off.

If something does not look right, call your provider’s billing office and ask for an itemized bill. Do not be shy about asking questions. Even small mistakes can add up.

Ask about help

Most hospitals, especially nonprofit ones, are required to offer financial assistance programs, often called charity care. Depending on your income, you may qualify to have part or even all of your bill forgiven.

Call the hospital billing office and ask specifically about financial assistance. You can also visit DollarFor.org, a nonprofit that helps patients apply for charity care programs at no cost.

Negotiate costs

If you do not qualify for assistance, you still have options. Many hospitals and doctors are willing to work with patients, especially if you reach out early.

Ask if they can lower the bill or offer a discount if you can pay something upfront. You can also request a no-interest payment plan to spread the cost out over time. If this feels overwhelming, a medical billing advocate can help. The Alliance of Professional Health Advocates, at aphadvocates.org, can connect you with professionals who review bills and negotiate on your behalf.

Find programs

Since you recently lost coverage, it is also worth checking whether you qualify for Medicaid, especially if your income has dropped. You can apply through Healthcare.gov or your state Medicaid office.

Another helpful tool is BenefitsCheckUp.org, from the National Council on Aging, which can point you to programs that help lower health care and prescription costs.

Get support

You do not have to handle this on your own. There are several trusted organizations that offer free or low-cost help. The Patient Advocate Foundation (patientadvocate.org) provides case management services and can help you find financial assistance. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling (nfcc.org) offers nonprofit credit counseling and guidance on managing debt. You can also visit NeedyMeds.org to locate programs that can help lower the cost of prescriptions and other medical expenses.

The most important thing is to act sooner rather than later. Ignoring medical bills can lead to collections and added stress, but many providers are willing to work with you if you reach out.

Start by reviewing your bills, then explore assistance programs and payment options. With some persistence, you can often lower what you owe and set up a plan that fits your budget. Medical debt is common, even among people who had insurance, but it is often negotiable, and there are real resources available to help you through it.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.