Andrew Taban | Pausing, getting back to what matters most

Hello reader, and happy August! I hope you’re surviving this incredible heat right now. It’s been rough, almost like there really is climate change, which, you know, there is. For everyone, please stay hydrated and know the signs of overheating. I’ve been there, and it’s not a fun experience.

Well, I wanted to provide you a bit of a life update. Within the last month, I turned 30, worked like crazy as one of only two people left at my workplace, and had a very important person in my life pass away. I’ve also learned that two others have moved on to what I hope is a better place. It’s been a bag of emotions, to say the least. However, the world keeps turning, it appears.

You know, before I started in my political world, I actually began in the nonprofit sector, and accidentally entered into politics. With degrees in psychology, it didn’t make much sense, and really, it still doesn’t. But my overall base has always been to deliver a better future for whatever comes after me, with a belief that humanity is, at the end of the day, kind, empathetic, and caring for one another. While that belief is challenged more than ever before, it still remains relatively strong.

With that in mind, it’s no secret that besides my political involvement, I currently serve and have served on multiple organizations from various backgrounds. It ranged from legislative policy in education, to working with those with disabilities through equestrian therapy, to at-risk youth programs, pediatric cancer, food and housing insecurity, LGBTQ+ youth support, and more. With all of that, things have become a bit overwhelming in my attempt to make the world a better place.

I think many people, whether they like to admit it or not, are realizing things just aren’t better like we thought they might be. Grocery prices aren’t cheaper. Gas isn’t cheaper. Pursuing higher education isn’t easier. Many people didn’t get what they voted for. And voting has its consequences.

I say this because this is actually going to be my last column for now. Hold the applause of being overjoyed!

With everything going on in my personal life and what’s happening in the world right now, I find myself going back to my roots of giving more time to what really matters. Family. Friends, and most importantly, doing what I believe I was put on this Earth to do: serve our community. You and I might not agree on things, but I imagine, like I’ve said before, that humanity agrees we must help one another with what really matters — the bigger picture, you can say.

So while I’m taking a pause from column writing for now, I want you to know I’ve had such a pleasure sharing my views with you. Even when you were absolutely furious about what I wrote. Because to me, if I was able to trigger anger, sadness, happiness, or whatever emotion you felt, it made me happy. That tells me there’s something in you that’s passionate about something I wrote, even if we don’t agree on it. And that passion? That matters.

These columns were never about changing your mind on everything. They were about sparking conversation, making you think, maybe even making you uncomfortable. That discomfort is where growth happens. That’s where we learn from each other, where we challenge our assumptions and perspectives.

I’ve loved this space to express myself, to be frustrated, to celebrate, to call out hypocrisy, and to hold up a mirror to our collective choices, even my own! I’ve appreciated every thoughtful response, every angry letter to the editor, and every person who took time out of their day to engage with what I wrote, either in person, text, letter, you name it!

But right now, I need to return to the work that called me into public service in the first place; direct community impact. I need to be present for the people in my life who matter most. I need to grieve, to heal, and to remember how I started this journey.

The nonprofit work, the direct service to vulnerable populations, the quiet work of building communities and strengthening families, that’s where my heart needs to be right now. That’s where I can see the immediate impact of our efforts, where we can help someone and know that we made their day better.

So until next time, I hope you’ve enjoyed these articles. And please, be sure to give back to our community, because now more than ever, we need each other. Support your local nonprofits, show up for your neighbors, and continue to build community — that’s what this is really about.

Thank you for reading, for caring enough to respond — even in (incorrect) disagreement — and for being part of this journey with me.

Chat soon, and take care of yourselves out there in this heat. Till next time!

Andrew Taban is the founder of the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats and National Committee member for the California Young Democrats. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays.