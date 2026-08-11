Gerald Staack | How to Define Freedom

Freedom is generally defined as having the liberty to achieve one’s dreams. Wanting the liberty FOR something is called positive liberty. Wanting freedom, the liberty FROM government interference, is defined as negative liberty. The word “freedom” is sporadically used by Donald Trump’s rich patriots, desiring to be free FROM taxes, while the general population is FOR higher taxes on the rich for the well-being of society.

Negative liberties are:

• The freedom and right to own firearms free from gun control.

• The freedom from business regulations that control monopolies and private equity.

• The freedom from controls on private health care, exploiting the sick for profit.

• The freedom from controls on operating a for-profit educational system.

• The freedom of oligarchy to buy elections.

• The freedom to operate for-profit child care facilities instead of universal child care.

Positive liberties are:

• The freedom to regulate firearms to save lives.

• The freedom to break up monopolies to eliminate price inflation.

• The freedom to stop medical bankruptcies by creating Medicare for All.

• The freedom to have subsidized student loans or have a free college education.

• The freedom to have only populace-funded elections.

• The freedom to have an immigrant workforce living a productive life.

• The freedom to have free child care for working families.

• The freedom to have paid family leave when families have a newborn or adoptions.

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor from 2005 to 2025, pointed out that when the word FREEDOM is used, one must be aware not only to free oneself FROM something, but also free oneself FOR something. Positive liberties improved the quality of life in Europe. It’s time for us to wave the flag for those who advocate positive liberties.

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, NC