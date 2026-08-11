Arthur Saginian | No Saving Necessary 

To Andrew Taban (Letters, July 7), our country doesn’t need saving (any more than our planet needs saving) so please stop talking like it does, and that people like yourself are here to save it. It’s like proclaiming to have the solutions to problems that you yourselves have created, with most of them being imaginary. There’s an old saying: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita