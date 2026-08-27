Brian Woolley | A Recommendation for District 2 

City Council District 2 voters have an important decision ahead this year, with much to consider about the future of our community. I’m supporting Denise Lite, and I wanted to share why in case it’s useful to anyone still deciding.

For one, accountability matters to me, and Denise strikes me as someone who genuinely wants residents informed about what’s happening in local government, not just around election time.

There’s also public safety. Her years as a legal advocate for families mean she isn’t approaching these issues from the outside; she’s seen firsthand what families actually need to feel secure.

And maybe most importantly, she isn’t new to any of this. She’s been showing up and doing work in the community for years, well before this campaign began. At a time when so much feels uncertain, that kind of consistency counts for a lot.

Taken together, that’s why I believe Denise Lite is the right choice for District 2: someone committed to open government and genuinely invested in this community’s safety and long-term wellbeing.

I hope other District 2 residents will consider her for their vote this November.

Brian Woolley

Santa Clarita