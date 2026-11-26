What if your child could step into the pages of their favorite fairy tale, train alongside knights, meet magical fairies and discover a world where imagination knows no bounds? This December, the Santa Clarita Public Library is bringing that magic to life with the 19th Annual Family Literacy Festival!

As a mother of two boys, I remember when they were young and how special it was to watch their faces light up when they discovered something new. Whether it’s getting lost in a good book, creating something with their own hands or exploring a world of make-believe, these moments spark curiosity, build confidence and create lasting family memories.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main St.) will transform into an enchanting medieval kingdom for this year’s theme, A Midwinter Night’s Dream. Families are invited to enjoy a morning filled with magical adventures, hands-on activities, creative crafts and plenty of opportunities to celebrate reading! From little princes and princesses to aspiring knights and curious explorers, there will be something for everyone.

One of the most exciting additions to this year’s festival is the Knight Academy, where young adventurers can discover what it takes to become a knight! Children will train alongside “real” knights, practice jousting skills using foam props and complete fun drills designed to test their bravery and coordination. Just imagine watching your little one proudly complete their training and step into the role of a medieval hero! It’s a wonderful way to encourage children to try something new, stay active and build confidence through play.

The medieval adventures won’t stop there! Families can enjoy an archery booth, play horses and a bouncy castle. Our talented library staff will also help children unleash their creativity with crown-making stations and other medieval-inspired crafts.

This year, the creativity isn’t just for kids! The festival will also offer crafting opportunities for teens and adults, making this a celebration for the entire family. Adults can explore the metal and leather smith corner, where medieval-inspired craftsmanship will take center stage. It’s a fun opportunity for parents and older family members to join the festivities and enjoy the experience alongside their children.

Adding even more magic, a local acting group will bring the fantasy world to life as mystical fairies parade through the crowd! Keep your eyes open because you never know when you might encounter one of these enchanting visitors. Their playful presence reminds us that stories don’t have to stay within the pages of a book. Sometimes, they can unfold right before our eyes!

Another special addition is our partnership with the Santa Clarita Animal Care Center. Families can meet adorable animals looking for loving homes and perhaps even welcome a furry friend into their family. Who knows? Your family’s next chapter might begin with four paws and a wagging tail! Additionally, throughout the morning, 16 local vendors will add to the excitement with activities, face painting, spin-the-wheel games, giveaways and more!

Of course, at the heart of the Family Literacy Festival is something even more magical than knights and fairy tales: the power of reading. Families can take home free books tucked inside complimentary library bags. Books introduce children to new worlds, inspire creativity and open doors to endless possibilities. As someone who has always valued education and opportunities for our youth, I believe encouraging a love of reading early in life is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children.

I invite you to gather your family, bring your imagination and join us on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch. Whether you’re training to become a knight, creating a royal crown or discovering a new favorite story, you’re sure to leave with wonderful memories and a little extra magic!

For more information, please visit Library.SantaClarita.gov.

Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].