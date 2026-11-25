News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra invites families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to experience a beloved children’s classic in a whole new way at its fifth annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This year’s production, “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, will bring the timeless story to life through an interactive musical adventure featuring a live orchestra, animated visuals, dancers, crafts and more, said a news release from the nonprofit orchestra.

The performance is scheduled 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 W. Nadal St., Canyon Country.

Designed to introduce young audiences to the excitement of live orchestral music, the concert combines storytelling, music and visual arts to create an engaging experience for the entire family, the release said.

The fun begins before the performance, with pre-concert activities in the lobby, including hands-on crafts and SCVYO’s popular Instrument Petting Zoo. Children will have an opportunity to get up close with orchestral instruments, explore how they work and experience the joy of making music themselves.

The Instrument Petting Zoo has become a favorite feature of SCVYO’s Community Partnership Children’s Concerts, giving children an opportunity to discover the instruments of the orchestra in a welcoming, interactive environment.

Through its Community Partnership Children’s Concert Series, SCVYO brings together young musicians and collaborating artists to create performances that extend beyond the traditional concert experience. The series is designed to make orchestral music approachable, engaging and accessible to audiences of all ages.

For tickets ($15-$25, children under 5 free) and more information, go to www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets.