News release

Adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers, and based on the film by Frank Capra, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern.

“We don’t always know how we affect those in our lives. ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ clearly shows how one person can make a positive impact on those near and dear to us,” Laurie Morgan, who is directing the play for the Canyon Theatre Guild, said in a news release.

George Bailey is the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty. George’s guardian angel descends on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him — by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born — that his has been, after all, a wonderful life.

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s holiday show is a Santa Clarita tradition. The Guild’s playhouse is decked out in holiday finery to greet theater goers, with the sound of live caroling and the smell of hot apple cider filling the lobby.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” opens on Friday at 8 p.m. and will run through Dec. 23. The opening night’s performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders one hour before curtain.

Tickets prices are $25 for adults, $21 for juniors (under 18) and seniors (62 and up).

Tickets are now on sale. To reserve tickets, call the box office at 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.