News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that it is continuing its participation as an American Express Neighborhood Champion for Small Business Saturday, reaffirming its commitment to supporting locally owned businesses and encouraging residents to make shopping small a priority throughout the holiday season and year-round.

Taking place Saturday, Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday is a nationwide movement founded by American Express to recognize the essential role small businesses play in strengthening local economies and building vibrant communities.

“Small businesses are an essential part of what makes the Santa Clarita Valley such a strong and connected community. They represent the entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, and personal investment that drive our local economy,” Di Thompson, 2026 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release from the chamber. “As a chamber, we believe supporting these businesses must be an ongoing commitment, not simply a message we share during the holiday season. Every local business deserves the opportunity to grow, succeed and contribute to the future of our community. We encourage everyone to be intentional about where they shop, dine and spend their dollars, and to recognize the tremendous value these businesses bring to our region,”

“Every dollar spent outside our community is an opportunity missed right here at home,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “When you choose a local business, you are helping someone build a future, putting a neighbor to work, supporting a family, and keeping our local economy moving. These are the people who invest in our schools, sponsor our youth sports teams, support our nonprofits, employ our neighbors, and step up when our community needs them.”

For more information about the SCV Chamber’s Small Business Saturday efforts and to connect with local businesses, visit www.SCVChamber.com.