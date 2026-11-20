Following a season-opening win at home against Foothill Tech, the Golden Valley Grizzlies lost on Wednesday to the Rosamond Roadrunners, 43-31, and fell to 1-1 to start the 2026 high school girls’ basketball season.

Despite the loss, Golden Valley head coach Ryan Kaupang said after the game that his Grizzlies played well and held their own against the three-time reigning California Interscholastic Federation Central Section champions.

“We played a really good team,” Kaupang said afterward. “We won the second half. We made some adjustments there and played with heart.”

For the Grizzlies (1-1), it was a tale of two halves at Golden Valley High School.

In the first half, the Grizzlies were outscored 33-17 and entered halftime down by double digits.

But defensively, the Grizzlies held the Roadrunners to six points in the third quarter and cut into Rosamond’s (2-0) lead.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Roadrunners led the Grizzlies by 13 points and again were limited offensively with Golden Valley’s defense turning up the pressure.

In the fourth quarter, the Roadrunners scored four points but limited Golden Valley from scoring and held on to the 12-point win.

Golden Valley junior guard Riely Coronel led the Grizzlies in scoring with 12 points and is a player that Kaupang is keen to see play throughout the year as the offensive leader.

“She leads our team there on offense and gets to the middle,” Kaupang said. “She gets buckets and gets others the ball.”

Junior guard Morgan Mendehall finished second in points scored with 11, shooting four-for-17 from the field along with five rebounds and two steals.

“Morgan offensively, she can drive to the basket and had some key shots for us,” Kaupang said. “She stretched out the zone and really helped us out.”

Although the team dropped Wednesday’s game, the Grizzlies remain at .500 through two games with a 1-1 record and have played well to start the season for Kaupang.

Kaupang, who’s in his first year as the Grizzlies’ girls’ basketball head coach, is looking to turn the program around and bring a winning culture to Golden Valley High School.

With a win to start the season and competitive loss against the three-time reigning CIF Central Section champions in Rosamond, Kaupang believes the non-league competition the Grizzlies have seen so far will have his team ready for Foothill League play later in the season.

“These [games] are very important. We knew Rosamond was a tough team for us coming into this game,” Kaupang said. “[Rosamond} won CIF three years in a row and we’re glad to play that competition and good to hang with a team like that.”

The Grizzlies open Foothill League play on Dec. 1 against the West Ranch Wildcats at Golden Valley High School with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m.

Golden Valley guard Thempsey Austin-Pugh (2) looks for an opening during Wednesday’s game against Rosamond at Golden Valley High School on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Golden Valley guard Morgan Mendenhall (4) looks for an opening during Wednesday’s game against Rosamond at Golden Valley High School on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal