The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section prelims, held last weekend at Mt. San Antonio College, saw many local cross-country teams from the Santa Clarita Valley advance to this Saturday’s CIF finals.

The event, which featured the rain course throughout the preliminaries, posed a challenge for many teams but had Hart, West Ranch, Trinity, Saugus, and Valencia advance across both boys and girls.

In the boys’ Division 2 category, both Saugus and Valencia saw success in their respective races to advance to the finals.

In the first heat of Division 2, the Vikings placed fourth in the team standings for an automatic qualification with senior Cash Klinger leading all Valencia runners with a first-place finish and total time of 14:50.3.

As for Saugus, the Centurions competed in the fourth heat in Division 2 and won big with two runners in the top two with senior Henry Saywell recording his personal best for first with a total time of 14:33.2.

Senior Adrian Cantu placed second for Saugus with a total time of 14:38.7.

Despite having the top two runners, the Centurions ended the fourth heat in fourth place but advanced to the finals.

In the boys’ Division 3 competition, the Hart Hawks, who won the team Foothill League title in early November, carried the momentum from the regular season and into the CIF prelims.

In Division 3 fourth heat, the Hawks ended the race in third place and with an automatic qualification into the finals with four runners in the top 20.

Hart senior Josiah Himsel led the Hawks with a fifth-place finish in the race with a total time of 15:21.0.

In the Division 3 third heat, the Wildcats saw success of their own when Victor Esquivel completed the race in first place with a total time of 14:56.2 and led the Wildcats to an automatic berth into Saturday’s finals.

The Wildcats finished fourth in the team standings with five of their runners in the top 30.

As for Valencia and Saugus girls’ teams, both schools competed in the Division 2 category and qualified for the finals with top finishes in the third heat.

In the third heat, Saugus’ Olivia Corrigan, who ended the regular season as the individual Foothill League champion, took home first place in the race as the junior recorded a total time of 17:03.5.

Valencia sophomore Reese Ray followed Corrigan with a second-place finish and led all Viking runners with a 17:12.1.

Valencia senior Emily Farrell rounded out the podium with a third-place result as she recorded her personal best with a total time of 17:18.7.

The Vikings took first in the team standings in the third heat with five runners in the top 25 and the Centurions ended in second with five runners in the top 20.

One point separated the Vikings and Centurions both in the third heat with Valencia on top, but both teams advanced to the CIF Finals.

In the girls’ Division 3 category, the Hart Hawks took first in the third heat with three runners in the top 10.

Junior Kaitlyn Cottrill secured the top time for the Hawks with 18:00.3 and a fifth-place finish.

In the Division 5 category, both boys and girls of Trinity, who won the Heritage League during the regular season, advanced to the CIF finals after success in the prelims.

For the boys, the Knights placed second as a team in the second heat with five runners in the top 20 with sophomore Gabriel Eckhart finishing with a total time of 16:49.3.

As for the girls, the Knights finished third with three runners in the top 11 and freshman Kenzie Calderon leading Trinity with a total time of 20:00.6.

The Knights recorded a total team time of 1:43.50 and broke the school record during the prelims after setting the same record just a few weeks ago in the Heritage League championship.

For the rest of the teams that qualified, the first race in the finals on Saturday begins at 8 a.m. at Mt. San Antonio College with the top seven teams from Division 1-4 and top six from Division 5 will automatically qualify for the state championships in Fresno on Nov. 28.