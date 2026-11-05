Gospel choir workshop and concert set for Nov. 14 

News release

A gospel choir workshop and concert, “Thankful Together: An Evening of Healing, Hope and Harmony,” is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Valencia.

Led by Terrance Kelly, the Emmy Award-winning artistic director and co-founder of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the afternoon workshop provides a supportive space for anyone who loves to sing, said a news release from the organizers.

Rooted in traditional Black gospel music traditions, all songs are taught through traditional call-and-response and rote methods — meaning no music reading ability, formal training, or prior choir experience is required, the release said.

“Black gospel music is a cultural legacy rooted in resilience, joy, and community,” Kelly said in the release. “This workshop and concert offer a place where people from all walks of life can come together to lift their voices, experience the power of harmony, and build connection through music.”

The workshop and rehearsal is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. The general admission workshop fee is $30, and $20 for students and seniors. Registration includes the afternoon rehearsal and the opportunity to participate in the evening concert performance. To register for the workshop or learn more, visit our.show/oigc.

The gospel concert, scheduled 7-8 p.m., is free and open to the public.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia.