Every year around this time, there are sounds and sights that remind us of the holiday season, but nothing gets me quite into the festive spirit like Light Up Main Street! This Saturday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., Old Town Newhall transforms into a winter wonderland, officially kicking off the holiday season in Santa Clarita!

I always suggest arriving early, before the tree lighting officially takes place at 5:30 p.m. I use this time to grab a bite to eat at one of the amazing food trucks along Old Town Newhall and take in all the sights. I enjoy watching all the amazing performances take place on the Main Stage at the intersection of Main Street and Lyons Avenue. This year’s performances kick off at 4:00 p.m.

Hearing our local performing art groups singing and dancing to songs of the season is the perfect lead-in to the tree lighting ceremony. Getting to be part of this event for so many years has been such a gift. I’ve watched community members start this tradition within their families and return year after year; I’ve gotten to meet little ones who have grown into young adults who return from college to be part of this event, and many other community members who cherish this event. The best part is that somehow, no matter the age, I get to see a twinkle of magic in our residents’ eyes each time the Christmas tree lights are turned on and Main Street is illuminated with the spectacular holiday display.

Light Up extends down five blocks of festive fun, featuring holiday photo ops, shopping, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, family-friendly activities and dazzling lights. I’m most looking forward to this year’s Snow Zone. Twenty tons of fresh snow transports you to a scene from your favorite Hallmark movie, complete with twinkling lights and hot cocoa in tow. Continuing with the cold weather fun, you can watch the holiday magic take shape as a talented ice sculptor transforms an ordinary block of ice into a merry work of art!

And, if you’re looking for a place to warm up after playing in the snow, I encourage you to take some time to explore the many wonderful restaurants and businesses that make Old Town Newhall such a special place. This year, more than ever, it’s important that we continue showing up for the businesses and neighbors who make this community what it is. The city recently expanded its Open Rewards program to Old Town Newhall, giving residents more opportunities to support local businesses while earning cashback along the way.

Whether you’re grabbing dinner before the tree lighting, stopping in for a warm drink or doing a little holiday shopping, every visit is an opportunity to Show Up for Old Town Newhall and share your support.

And what would a holiday celebration be without a visit from Santa Claus? Santa is making a special stop on Main Street, ready to pose for photos and help families create memories they’ll cherish for years to come.

Speaking of Santa, if you’re looking for something special for the loved ones on your list, be sure to explore the Maker’s Marketplace. Come and find some wonderful gifts from the talented artisans who bring their creations to this event. It’s a wonderful opportunity to find something unique while supporting the creative small businesses and makers in our community.

As a father, I know how quickly the years go by and how special it is to have traditions that bring us together. That’s what I’ve always loved most about Light Up Main Street. It’s not just the dazzling lights, the holiday music or even the excitement of seeing Santa. It’s watching our community come together, seeing familiar faces return year after year and knowing that new memories are being made with every celebration.

So, rain or shine, gather your family and friends, bundle up and join us in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 21. Let’s fill Main Street with laughter, holiday cheer and new memories that will last for years to come. For more information on this year’s event, visit OldTownNewhall.com. I can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].