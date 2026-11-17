This month’s midterm results delivered the clearest “I told you so” in modern American political history. Voters across the country repudiated a presidency that treated complex problems as personal showdowns and sold simple, appealing falsehoods to people who were hurting.

The most costly miscalculation was the decision to expand conflict with Iran. After years of warnings that a limited operation could spiral, the administration treated the regime as another target that could be pressured or toppled the way a leader in South America had been seized. Instead of a quick victory, the United States became locked in a grinding confrontation that strengthened hardliners in Tehran, disrupted energy markets, strained alliances, and left American forces in a dangerous position. Iranian commanders have since issued open threats against the president himself. The war did not diminish Iran’s capacity for mischief; it gave the regime a renewed narrative of resistance and a reason to accelerate preparations for retaliation. That is not strength. It is the predictable result of underestimating an adversary while overestimating one’s own ability to dictate outcomes.

The economic claims were equally detached from reality. Voters were told that tariffs could generate enough revenue to eliminate the income tax. That promise preyed on the desperation of families already squeezed by higher prices. Tariffs are a tax on American importers and, ultimately, on American consumers and businesses. Raising the cost of imported goods does not magically create a free lunch; it shifts the burden onto the very people the policy was sold as helping. The bilateral-deficit logic behind many of these measures was always flawed — equivalent to deciding that because you pay your barber more than he buys from you, the solution is to make your haircut more expensive. The result was higher costs without the promised tax relief.

Health care followed the same pattern. Millions of Americans with preexisting conditions were told their coverage would be protected while the administration dismantled the mechanisms that made that protection real. At the same time, no coherent replacement system emerged to prevent the medical bankruptcy that still strikes elderly citizens at a shameful rate. When people lack savings and face uncovered care, the market does not magically make it affordable. Promising “concepts of a plan” while undercutting existing coverage is not reform; it is abdication.

None of these outcomes were unforeseeable. They were the product of a governing style that preferred theatrical gestures and carnival-barker assurances over the slower work of trade-offs, alliances and institutional constraints. The midterm electorate, including many who had previously supported the president, has now rendered its verdict. The responsibility does not rest solely on the man who made the promises. It also rests on the voters who chose to believe them.

As the great NFL coach Bill Parcells once said, you are who your record says you are.

Kurt Rennels

Saugus