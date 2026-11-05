Local author releases memoir, ‘Sometimes’ 

News release

Local resident Christine Suhre has released her memoir, “Sometimes,” which she describes as “the story of violent abuse that happened, ‘Sometimes.’”

“These are my memories of the day-to-day, 73 years later,” Suhre said in a news release. “We laughed, we cried, and we lived in fear. And we survived. Sort of.”

Suhre wrote that her book is a real-life account.

“One mid-morning in June of 1962, Yonkers, New York, Mom packed up her ’62 Rambler with the bare essentials, pulled her two kids out of school, and set off westward on the adventure of a lifetime, maybe two,” she wrote. “It was a bold move for any woman, let alone a married mother, in an era when conformity ruled. What lay ahead reads like any epic tale — except every word is true. No embellishment. No judgment.”

The journey, Suhre writes, had been 12 years in the making. “It was dangerous. It was uncertain. But for her, it was the only choice that made sense. She broke barriers for women, stepping into the battlefield of life most women dared not tread. She shattered expectations, risked everything, and faced betrayal from those closest to her. Yet, through it all, she never wavered in her mission: to save her children.”

Suhre adds: “Women in the ’60s didn’t just leave their husbands, regardless of what was going on inside the four walls their home. I learned enough in the first 14 years of my life to know I could save my own life should I need to, which seemed to be my destiny more than once.”

A former student of the School of Visual Arts in New York City, Suhre is a freelance graphic artist in Santa Clarita with a background in advertising and design, and a passion for writing. Originally deciding to write a memoir for her children to keep, the release said, she was convinced by them to make it available to the general public when it was completed. “They both felt strongly it was something every woman needed to read.”

“Sometimes” is available online, in digital and paperback formats.