Research: Energy drinks, supplements linked to heart attacks 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

Energy drinks and dietary supplements containing caffeine and stimulants have been associated with reports of serious cardiovascular events at a higher rate than products without these ingredients, according to a Nov. 2 statement by the American Heart Association.

The AHA report is based on preliminary research that found adverse events related to cardiac arrests were reported 11 times more often for products containing caffeine and stimulants compared to items without these ingredients. Heart attacks were reported 4.5 times more often.

Beside these issues, there were higher reports of chest pain, fainting, and elevated heart rate among consumers of such products.

Study author Sai Samayamanthula said that energy drinks and dietary supplements are marketed as everyday items, and as such, regular consumers assume no real health risks are associated with their consumption.

“However, individuals who consume energy drinks or other stimulant-containing supplements regularly can quickly exceed the recommended daily limit for caffeine, so it’s important for people to know that there may be a risk of cardiovascular harm with these products,” Samayamanthula said.

“Our findings support the case for more systematic safety monitoring of caffeine- and stimulant-containing products. In addition, healthcare professionals should remember to ask their younger patients who have palpitations, chest pain or fainting spells if they recently or regularly consume these products.”

Roughly 45% of the adverse event reports that link these products to cardiovascular events were identified among people aged 18-34, according to the AHA.

The preliminary research has not been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, and is set to be presented during an upcoming AHA event. The research used adverse reaction data from the Food and Drug Administration.

The American Beverage Association has argued that energy drinks are safe, with the products being consumed by billions of people for more than three decades, according to a statement the association made in response to a Connecticut bill aimed at regulating energy drink sales.

The key ingredients used in energy drinks have “repeatedly been scientifically assessed,” including by the European Food Safety Authority, the association said in the letter, adding that these assessments have shown there is no scientific justification for treating energy drinks differently from other beverages such as coffee or tea.

“The non-caffeine ingredients in energy drinks are not stimulants. They are found in many familiar foods and have been demonstrated to be safe,” the association said, citing ginseng, which has been used as an herb for hundreds of years, and the amino acid taurine, which is naturally present in the human body.

The Connecticut bill had sought to set up a working group to study energy drink consumption among children. It also seeks to ensure notices are put up at point of sale detailing consumption risks. The measure is under consideration by the Connecticut General Assembly.

Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Rob Menendez, D-N.J., sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month, calling on the department to update federal guidance and research on high-caffeine energy drinks.

The letter also called for a comprehensive assessment of energy drink consumption among school-aged children and its health effects.

“These products can pose serious health risks to children, yet the federal government is still relying on outdated research and guidance. Our government needs to catch up and give parents, schools, and health care providers the information they need to keep kids safe,” Krishnamoorthi said in the Oct. 2 statement.