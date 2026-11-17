Please come to College of the Canyons today at 6 p.m. and let our voices be heard! My name is Steffanie Stelnick. I am a lifelong Santa Clarita Valley resident, a local business owner and attorney who regularly practices in the L.A. County Superior Court. As an attorney who lives and works here, I would personally benefit from having a courthouse minutes from my office. But this isn’t about my convenience.

It’s about whether California should spend approximately $675 million to construct a 278,000-square-foot courthouse with 24 courtrooms without first answering basic questions about whether we need that much courthouse space and whether we are putting it in the right place. For $675 million in taxpayer money, Santa Clarita deserves more than conclusions.

We deserve the data.

First: Do we actually need 24 physical courtrooms? The original analysis of need began years ago per public findings in 2008 and again in 2019, before the pandemic fundamentally changed how courts operate. Today, I regularly appear remotely. Lawyers appear remotely. Parties and witnesses appear remotely. Hearings that once required everyone to physically travel to a courthouse now routinely occur through technology. California Rules of Court expressly recognize remote appearances as a means of improving access and reducing litigation costs.

So before California builds 24 new courtrooms, tell us: How many proceedings are conducted in person today? How many are remote? How frequently are existing courtrooms occupied? What is peak utilization? And what will those numbers look like 10, 20 and 30 years from now?

But there is another question that may be even more fundamental: Where are these 24 courtrooms actually coming from?

The Judicial Council of California describes this as a consolidation project, involving operations and courtrooms presently located at the existing Santa Clarita Courthouse, Santa Clarita Administrative Center and Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse. It also says the project would allow redeployment of Santa Clarita caseload that is currently being processed at other courthouses.

That raises an important question: How much of this 24-courtroom courthouse represents genuine new demand, and how much represents existing courtrooms and caseload simply being relocated? Are any existing courthouses or courtrooms expected to close, be vacated, consolidated or cease operations because of this project? If so, which ones? How many existing courtrooms will be replaced? And how many of these 24 courtrooms represent actual additional courtroom capacity?

Those numbers matter. Before taxpayers commit $675 million, we should understand exactly what we are buying.

Second: Look at what the court is doing with probate. On Nov. 16, L.A. Superior Court’s probate decentralization took effect. The court says its purpose is improving access to justice, particularly for elderly litigants and those with mobility challenges. But the court isn’t constructing new probate courthouses. It is using existing courthouses regionally and technology.

That demonstrates something important: Access to justice and the physical location of a judge are no longer necessarily the same thing. Could existing courthouses handle some of Santa Clarita’s demand? Could technology-supported courtrooms or satellite facilities handle some of it? Could we build a smaller courthouse? Could construction be phased? Maybe the answer is no. Maybe updated data will establish that Santa Clarita needs all 24 courtrooms. Let’s get that answer before we build them.

Third: What happened to Entertainment Drive North?

Even if updated numbers establish that Santa Clarita needs a major new courthouse, another question remains: Why McBean? In 2024, Entertainment Drive North was identified as the preferred location, while McBean/Valencia was the alternate.

Today, the courthouse is planned for McBean Parkway. What changed? Was Entertainment Drive unavailable? More expensive? Was there a problem with acquisition, title, traffic, security, seismic conditions or infrastructure? There may be a completely legitimate explanation. But with $675 million at stake, the public shouldn’t have to guess. Show us the analysis.

Fourth: Compare the sites fairly. The McBean location raises questions involving traffic, parking, public safety, neighborhood compatibility and community character.

Those concerns don’t necessarily disqualify McBean. They mean we should compare the alternatives objectively. We are in the California Environmental Quality Act process, and the Judicial Council’s Notice of Preparation requests input regarding alternatives capable of reducing or avoiding significant environmental impacts. So put Entertainment Drive North back into the analysis. And seek out owners off the State Route 14 freeway in Canyon Country where land is less than Central Valencia.

Compare it with McBean using identical criteria: Traffic. Parking. Freeway access. Acquisition costs. Security. Public transportation. Infrastructure. Seismic and geotechnical conditions. Neighborhood impacts. Construction costs. Long-term operating costs. Entertainment Drive isn’t some random alternative suggested tonight. It was reportedly the state’s own preferred location in 2024. If it’s no longer feasible, show us why. If McBean is better, show us the numbers.

Finally: Spend judicial dollars where they produce access to justice. As a practicing attorney, I care about more than whether the courthouse is five minutes from my office. Do we have enough judges? Clerks? Courtroom staff? Does the technology work? Can people obtain hearings? Can cases be resolved without unnecessary delay?

Because: A building by itself is not access to justice.

So I am asking the Judicial Council: Conduct an updated post-pandemic needs assessment. Tell us exactly how the 24-courtroom number was calculated, including how many courtrooms represent new demand versus relocated existing operations.

Identify any courthouses or courtrooms that will close, relocate or cease operations. Explain why Entertainment Drive North went from preferred location to displaced alternative And require a genuine apples-to-apples comparison of Entertainment Drive and McBean.

This is not anti-courthouse. It is pro-Santa Clarita. Pro-access to justice. Pro-transparency. And pro-taxpayer.

Before California spends $675 million, demonstrate three things: That we need the courthouse. That we need it this large. And that we are building it in the right place.

And answer one very simple question: If Entertainment Drive North was preferred in 2024, what changed? Show us the analysis. Show us the data.

Then let’s make the right decision for Santa Clarita.

Steffanie Stelnick is a Santa Clarita resident and attorney.