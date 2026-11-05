‘Veterans Day’ on exhibit at Valencia Library 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting “Veterans Day,” a solo exhibition by Mark Micchio on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch, 23743 Valencia Blvd., now through Jan. 5.

The exhibition features a collection of drawings, paintings and prints that reflect Micchio’s experiences with military service and the lasting memories and challenges that can remain long after service has ended, said a news release from the city.

Through portraiture, landscapes and personal imagery, Micchio explores themes of identity, memory, sacrifice and reflection.

Drawing from his own 25 years of military service, Micchio uses art as a way to examine his personal experiences. This collection examines the solitary mental and physical effects left behind long after conflict ends. Portraits trace the fragmentation of individual identity beneath uniforms and camouflage, while the vivid landscape of the title work, “Veterans Day,” honors the solemn and perpetual gravity of military service.

Together, these pieces serve as an invitation for dialogue about service, connecting the civilian community with the sacrifices and challenges of every veteran’s day, the release said.

Micchio is an emerging interdisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles. After 25 years in the military, he returned to school to study art. His creative work focuses on reckoning with his own military service in the context of modern military history, with themes involving motivation, memory, and ritual creation and destruction.

He recently earned associate degrees in studio arts and animation from College of the Canyons and is pursuing a master’s degree in contemporary art history at Azusa Pacific University. Through his work, Micchio hopes to use art as a creative outlet for veterans and others while inspiring a new generation of artists, the release said.

To learn more about “Veterans Day” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].