There must be a typo, or perhaps Terri Lovell has been drinking some foxy Kool Aid to confuse liberalism with autocracy (“Liberal Oppression,” published Feb. 17 in The Signal).

It is autocrats who believe in, to quote Lovell’s words, “absolute power” and “taking away individual rights.”

For  liberals, in her words, “the goal is to centralize all power under their control” and “use innocent children and young adults to expand their own power by teaching them to hate freedom and despise traditional values.”

I find this assigning autocratic  purposes to liberals very puzzling. It was liberal thinkers who wrote our Constitution and established this nation’s liberal traditions.

Liberalism, by definition according to Webster, is free, not literal or strict,  not narrow or bigoted. It is broad-minded, favoring a democratic or republican form of government as distinguished from monarchies and aristocracies.

It favors reform and progress, trending toward democracy and general freedom for the individual, freedom of thought and action, absence of narrowness or prejudice in thinking.

The word itself comes from liberty or freedom.

I know many liberal-thinking people; I, myself, am one. We tend to be open-minded and freedom-loving. In politics we want power to serve the people’s needs and to be controlled democratically.

As an educator, I  want students to think critically, to understand civic responsibility, fairness, and to be open to new ideas.

I find it Orwellian to confuse liberalism with autocracy and truth with fiction.

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    Actually, I kinda agree with you. Which is why, in my writings, I’m not as “polite” as Terri. I don’t use the term “liberal”; I refer to the American Left as “Dem/socialists” or “American Marxists”.

    Classic American liberalism has almost vanished from our political scene because the Democrat party was hijacked, starting in the late ’60s, by the radical Left.

    “It was liberal thinkers who wrote our Constitution and established this nation’s liberal traditions.” True, but can anyone seriously imagine today’s Dem/socialists writing our Constitution and ending up with that document as it exists today? The very idea is absurd.

  • lois eisenberg

    Roselva had to quote you on your two very profound definitions.

    Both are outstanding “marked by intellectual depth and insight”

    “Liberalism, by definition according to Webster, is free, not literal or strict, not narrow or bigoted. It is broad-minded, favoring a democratic or republican form of government as distinguished from monarchies and aristocracies.”

    “It favors reform and progress, trending toward democracy and general freedom for the individual, freedom of thought and action, absence of narrowness or prejudice in thinking.”

  • Gil Mertz

    Very thought-provoking Roselva. Conservatives and liberals have a knee-jerk reaction today based on years of false branding of each other. I see your point about liberal traditions as you define the original meaning. Liberals today are trying to rebrand themselves as progressives but they’ve gone much further left. Today’s Left has become the most intolerant force in American politics and ideology.

  • Ron Bischof

    I agree that Ms. Lovell misapplied the term liberal. Classical Liberalism was a product of the Enlightenment and focused on the innate rights of individuals to be free of government oppression.

    As an educator, you’ll appreciate that classical liberalism doesn’t support “free speech zones”, permits or codes for speech and suppression of views that differ from the majority on campus, occasionally enforced by shouting, intimidation and violence, Ms. Ungar.

    A more accurate term for those that find the Constitution obsolete and restrictive, focus on collective rights based on discrete politically defined identities rather than equal treatment of all as individuals, central government planning and regulation, coerced redistribution of wealth to politically favored groups and denigration of disfavored political cohorts is “Progressivism”.

    From “Progressivism” flows authoritarian ideology, i.e., eugenics, sterilization, Prohibition, interment of the “disloyal”, wage and price controls, compulsory unionism, Federal gender policing, mandatory participation in economic activity, government regulatory retaliation, etc.