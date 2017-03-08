I am writing in response to Dick Cesaroni’s column “No tax money for illegal immigrants” published Tuesday in The Signal.

The biggest problem with Dick’s rant is with his data and references. His claims of exorbitant costs to the state for illegal immigration is based on data from a report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The Wikipedia page for FAIR reveals that it is an ultra conservative organization not known for fair and/or accurate reporting. Most importantly, the cost to the state (a small fraction of that claimed) is not balanced against the contributions.

Any group of Americans can look bad when only looking at consumption.