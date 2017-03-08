Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

I am writing in response to Dick Cesaroni’s column “No tax money for illegal immigrants” published Tuesday in The Signal.

The biggest problem with Dick’s rant is with his data and references. His claims of exorbitant costs to the state for illegal immigration is based on data from a report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The Wikipedia page for FAIR reveals that it is an ultra conservative organization not known for fair and/or accurate reporting. Most importantly, the cost to the state (a small fraction of that claimed) is not balanced against the contributions.

Any group of Americans can look bad when only looking at consumption.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Ron Bischof

    Do you have any data to rebut the FAIR figures, Mr. Mooring?

    • charles maurice detallyrand

      You seem to like the Cato institute and I know you’re aware they are not left wing. Look up what they have to say about the costs of immigration on society at large. Here’s their general outlook if you google “cato and immigration”.

      The overriding impact of immigrants is to strengthen and enrich American culture, increase the total output of the economy, and raise the standard of living of American citizens. Immigrants are advantageous to the United States for several reasons: (1) Since they are willing to take a chance in a new land, they are self-selected on the basis on motivation, risk taking, work ethic, and other attributes beneficial to a nation. (2) They tend to come to the United States during their prime working years (the average age is 28), and they contribute to the workforce and make huge net contributions to old-age entitlement programs, primarily Social Security. (3) Immigrants tend to fill niches in the labor market where demand is highest relative to supply, complementing rather than directly competing with American workers. (4) Many immigrants arrive with extremely high skill levels, and virtually all, regardless of skill level, bring a strong desire to work. (5) Their children tend to reach high levels of achievement in American schools and in society at large.