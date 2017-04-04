I recently read an article in The Signal discussing a state Assembly proposal to lower the state voting age to 17 (Gina Ender’s “Amendment proposes lowering California voting age” published on March 10).

I believe that this proposal, if enacted, will be strongly beneficial to Santa Clarita’s future. Young voters are more likely than other voters to take a long-term view of political affairs, since they are most likely to be impacted by long-term issues like climate change.

Since today’s young voters will elect and serve as tomorrow’s city mayors, city council members and state and federal representatives, supporting increased political experience among young people today will yield dividends in the form of better government in the future.

I urge our state representatives to support our city’s future by supporting this important and judicious amendment.