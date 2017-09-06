Max Morgan: Applause for rejection of Indigenous Peoples Day

Kudos to the Santa Clarita City Council for not caving in to the notion that indigenous people were somehow more noble and deserving of having a holiday named after them than Christopher Columbus.

Indians had been warring against each other for generations prior to and even after Columbus discovered the New World. Many were slave owners. Some were even cannibals.

Cortez could not have conquered the Aztecs with only 200 soldiers without the help of local tribes who were more than happy to help him slaughter their former enemy.

