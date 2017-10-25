Richard Smykle: No place in review for political comment
By Signal Contributor
Last update: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017
Shame on you for printing Steve Lunetta’s review of CTG’s production of “The Adams family” (“CTG’s ‘Addams Family’ a stellar production,” Oct. 19 in The Signal).
Agreed, Steve Lanetta is not a very good critic, but to allow him to insert his personal comment of “reminds me of Obama blowing up health care” in reference to a scene in the play has no place in a play review.
I trust The Signal will not allow this to happen again – or better yet, not allow this person to write any reviews.
Richard Smykle is a Valencia resident.
