Richard Smykle: No place in review for political comment

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

Shame on you for printing Steve Lunetta’s review of CTG’s production of “The Adams family” (“CTG’s ‘Addams Family’ a stellar production,” Oct. 19 in The Signal).

Agreed, Steve Lanetta is not a very good critic, but to allow him to insert his personal comment of “reminds me of Obama blowing up health care” in reference to a scene in the play has no place in a play review.

I trust The Signal will not allow this to happen again – or better yet, not allow this person to write any reviews.

Richard Smykle is a Valencia resident.

  • Brian Richards

    Let us all join Richard in calling for the ban on any commentary anyone finds offensive. That way the Signal can publish a blank piece of paper and be really profitable.

  • Steve Lunetta

    I am chastised and very sorry. I will never do that again. Not.