Richard Smykle: No place in review for political comment

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

Shame on you for printing Steve Lunetta’s review of CTG’s production of “The Adams family” (“CTG’s ‘Addams Family’ a stellar production,” Oct. 19 in The Signal).

Agreed, Steve Lanetta is not a very good critic, but to allow him to insert his personal comment of “reminds me of Obama blowing up health care” in reference to a scene in the play has no place in a play review.

I trust The Signal will not allow this to happen again – or better yet, not allow this person to write any reviews.

Richard Smykle is a Valencia resident.