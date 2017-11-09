Susan Cornner: Knight no friend to the middle class

By Signal Contributor

Congressman Steve Knight speaks about his work in Washington during a public meeting. Dan Watson/For the Signal

Republican Congressman Steve Knight never met a Trump bill he didn’t like. The latest is a yes vote on the $4 trillion budget bill that slashes Medicare, Medicaid and health care.

This despite his recent congressional mailer that features a smiling Knight and says he is “working to protect Medicare for you.”

Really? And there’s more: The budget bill eliminates the state and local tax deductions so important to Californians.

Clearly, Knight is no friend to the middle class – regardless of his cheery mailer.

Susan Cornner is a resident of Porter Ranch.

  • Brian Richards

    “Republican Congressman Steve Knight never met a Trump bill he didn’t like. The latest is a yes vote on the $4 trillion budget bill that slashes Medicare, Medicaid and health care.”
    .
    I’m of the opinion that nothing ever gets cut especially the above programs. I’ve researched your claim and I’m afraid I cannot substantiate it so unless you can provide proof of your claim, I’ll urge anyone reading your letter to disregard its claims. It’s unfortunate that the Signal not only condones profanity on these pages by Gary Horton, but also unsubstantiated claims such as on the one made by the author. She might as well have said that Knight likes to run over kittens in his spare time.

  • Brian Richards

    “Really? And there’s more: The budget bill eliminates the state and local tax deductions so important to Californians. ”
    .
    Can you explain to me why the citizens of other states need to subsidize a deduction that mostly only exists in high tax states? In other words, why should the citizens of X state who run their state in a fiscally responsible manner have to pay for a deduction for you because you continue to elect morons who think more taxes are the answer? I thought you lefties were all about fairness? I note you failed to disclose that the standard deduction was going to be doubled which should more than offset the elimination of the deduction for the vast majority of those in the middle class. It should also be noted that this particular deduction is only taken by the more wealthy since someone making 40 or 50 grand probably doesn’t pay too much in property taxes or income taxes anyway, at least not more than the standard deduction. Since you lefties are always whining about the “rich” paying their fair share, this is just a way for the rich to pay some more, something I thought was the goal of you statists who pray at the alter of the federal government? What am I missing here?