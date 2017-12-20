Joseph Bingham: Specific reason for Second Amendment

Regarding the “Repeal the Second Amendment” article in the Dec. 8 issue of The Signal: The Second Amendment wasn’t placed in the Bill of Rights so people could hunt.

The colonists had just finished a long war with an oppressive government. They wanted to make sure such an event would not happen again.

Joseph Robert Bingham lives in Green Valley