Rob McFerren: Los Angeles Beer and Food Festival

The Los Angeles County Brewers Guild is holding it’s 2nd annual Craft Beer and Food Festival on Saturday, January 27, 2018. It’s taking place at the historic Mack Sennet Studios in Silverlake from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Yes, as you are reading this it would make the event tomorrow, but if you don’t have any plans and you love Craft Beer this will be a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

There will be 50 independently-owned Craft Breweries from Los Angeles County and it’s a great way to experience how the popularity of the Los Angeles Craft Beer scene has taken off in the last few years. You will be able to taste from over 100 different Craft Beers from these small Los Angeles breweries in an intimate setting. There will also be complimentary bites from local restaurants and gourmet food purveyors.

One of the “don’t miss” food companies will be Vagabond Cheese Company which does an amazing job of pairing small production artisan cheeses with Craft Beer and describe where and how the cheese is made. Many other local Los Angeles restaurants will be giving out samples of their most popular dishes to taste.

Another part of the Beer and Food Festival are educational panels to enjoy and learn about Los Angeles brewers and their craft. There will also be entertainment at the festival while you are enjoying the best Craft Beer that our county has to offer. It sure would be hard to visit over 50 Los Angeles Breweries in the same day so this festival is a great way to try many of these amazing craft beers. More info at labrewersguild.org and please support L.A. Craft Beer. Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.

