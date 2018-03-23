Great Scott: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson bring back rivalry from 2000

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Do you remember the movie “Back to the Future?”

It was a fun movie, and if you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and watch it. Something has happened in golf recently that seems to be taking this wonderful game of ours “Back to the Future.”

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are suddenly back on the main stage of the golfing world.

In the early 2000s, Woods and Mickelson created a rivalry the game of golf had not seen since Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.  Woods was the modern-day Nicklaus, while Mickelson was the modern day Palmer.

Woods was intense and seemed to always come out on top, while Mickelson was the crowd favorite who became used to many narrow misses.

When Mickelson won in Mexico City a few weeks ago, it marked his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

That is 1,687 days to be exact.

Shortly after his victory, Mickelson commented that he wouldn’t be surprised if Woods “one-upped” him and won the following week.

Well, fast forward now to the following week. Woods was in contention all week and found himself tied for the lead for a period on Sunday. Ultimately, he would finish tied for 2nd place with Patrick Reed.

It’s important to note that Woods, much like Mickelson prior to Mexico City, has not won a PGA event since 2013. Though he came close to victory at the Valspar Championship, Woods now has a chance to earn his 80th PGA victory and first since 2013 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational played at Bay Hill.

For the record, Woods has eight victories at Bay Hill. Given his recent play, Woods has become the favorite to win at Bay Hill.

Could you imagine the likelihood of Woods and Mickelson both winning this season for the first time since 2013?  As incredible as that would be, what’s more incredible is this little stat that I just learned about.

The final round at Bay Hill will make exactly 1,687 days since Woods last won a PGA tournament. That is the exact number of days that Mickelson went before finally winning again.

I’m sorry, but you can’t make this stuff up.

We are experiencing an amazing time in professional golf. The future of the game is in great hands with guys like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and countless others. However, let’s enjoy going “Back to the Future” with Woods and Mickelson.

Twenty years ago they were the future, and if they continue at this pace, perhaps they will be again.

