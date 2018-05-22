Max Morgan: Perimeter fence
Fence under construction at the Valencia Valley Elementary School, Monday May 7, 2018. Eddy Martinez/The Signal.
It’s interesting to me that there was a lot of resistance to building a fence around Valencia Valley Elementary school where my grandson attends because of “aesthetics”. Meanwhile, recently, there was a school shooting just up the road at Highland High School in Palmdale. Wake up people. Bad things can happen even in Awesometown.

Max Morgan
Valencia

