Max Morgan: Perimeter fence

1 min ago

It’s interesting to me that there was a lot of resistance to building a fence around Valencia Valley Elementary school where my grandson attends because of “aesthetics”. Meanwhile, recently, there was a school shooting just up the road at Highland High School in Palmdale. Wake up people. Bad things can happen even in Awesometown.

Max Morgan

Valencia