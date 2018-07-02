Concerts in the Park return to Central Park

By dkor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The crowd-pleasing Concerts in the Park series returns to Santa Clarita for a music-filled summer, starting this weekend at Central Park.

The Concerts in the Park are free public events put on by the city of Santa Clarita every Saturday night from July 7 until Aug. 25. The shows start at 7 p.m.

Get ready to break out your lawn chairs and blankets, grab some tasty snacks from local vendors on-site and listen to some of your favorite genre tribute bands coming to the Saugus park.

Here’s a breakdown of each band performing at Concerts in the Park:

July 7

Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band, is first up in the lineup of Concerts in the Park. Based out of Los Angeles, the band is made up of professional musicians.

The rock and roll group had immense success, playing to sold out venues and garnering rave reviews. Wanted was finally created after numerous requests from agents and promoters who worked with the band on other projects.

July 14

Kenny Metcalf as Elton & The Early Years Band pays the ultimate Elton John tribute with his iconic and cherished songs. They were recently handpicked and featured on Mark Cuban and Ryan Seacrest’s network AXS TV show, “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” with millions of viewers watching.

Kenny Metcalf, the “Elton” himself, had a grim diagnosis over 10 years ago that left him struggling to accept his situation. That was until Metcalf sat down at the piano and belted out “Bennie and the Jets.” From that point on, Metcalf donned the rhinestone costumes, iconic glasses and mannerisms to fully transform into the legendary Elton John.

July 21

If you enjoy of Green Day, you might also enjoy rocking to Green ToDay, a high-energy tribute band. Founded in January 2011, the Orange County-based band was founded on three principles: the need to rock, their love for Green Day and others’ love of Green Day.

On stage, the members of Green ToDay project a burst of energy and appreciation for the original band. From all of their hits to their singles, Green ToDay plays all of the Green Day hits.

July 28

Get ready to witness the internationally recognized salute to the Eagles, Hotel California. For almost three decades, Hotel California has accurately reproduced the Grammy award-winning sounds of the Eagles.

Comprised of five multi-talented musicians, the dynamic group incorporates their own vocal harmony as well as specialty instruments into the spectacle while playing original hits such as “Take it Easy” and “Heartache Tonight,” and solo hits from original members Glen Frey, Don Henley and Joe Walsh.

Aug. 4

Continuing into August, Concerts in the Park presents Matchbox Twenty Too, America’s No. 1 Matchbox 20 tribute band based in San Diego. Pop rock sensation Matchbox 20 rose to fame in the 90s and gave us hit after hit, including collaboration with Carlos Santana on “Smooth.”

The tribute band is made up of devoted musicians who recreate the sounds and experiences of a live Matchbox 20 concert, delivering powerful shows that are guaranteed to impress the crowd.

Aug. 11

The audience at Concerts in the Park will inevitably do a double take when they witness the sounds and appearance of Foo Fighters tribute band, the Fooz Fighters. Since forming in 2014, the band has received top praise as one of the nation’s top tribute bands to the Grammy Award winning band.

Lead singer Nicky Rich not only has an uncanny resemblance to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, but he consistently delivers energy filled performances that capture the overall music, energy and sound.

Aug. 18

Concerts in the Park returning favorite The Pettybreakers are set to take the stage on August 18. The Pettybreakers are the nation’s leading “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” tribute act and have also performed on AXS TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.”

Based out of Southern California, this tribute band creates lasting memories with recreating Petty’s sights, sounds and overall concert experience. Expect to listen to “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl” and “Break Down” as The Pettybreakers honor the music of the late American icon.

Aug. 25

The final concert of the summer features another band that has graced Central Park in the past, 40 oz. to Freedom. The award-winning Sublime tribute band will play some of Sublime’s greatest hits that will have the audience in an uproar.

With one of the largest tribute band followings in the world and a winner of the San Diego Music Award for Best Tribute, 40 oz. to Freedom is sure to electrify the audience with their SoCal vibe and have people dancing on their feet.

Kevin Strauss, Communications Specialist with the city of Santa Clarita, talked about how the arts and events team selected the bands for the Concerts in the Park series.

“Our arts and events team, which is a group of folks from various departments for the city of Santa Clarita, met throughout a few months and listen to every mixtape and demo before narrowing down the eight bands. They try to have different genres throughout the summer so that it appeals to different people,” Strauss said.

Each concert could garner up to a few thousand people in attendance, he said.

“We’re expecting about the same number in attendance this year. Our largest event last year was 40 oz. to Freedom where we had about eight thousand people,” Strauss said.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.