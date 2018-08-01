Howard H. Gething | Connecting the Dots on Trump’s Tariffs

46 mins ago

Let me get this straight … President Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese goods. China retaliates by imposing tariffs on American farm products. Those farmers can’t sell their products. Trump then proposes a $12 billion subsidy program to assist those affected American farmers.

Am I missing something here? Can a Trump supporter please tell me what it is I’m overlooking?

Howard H. Gething

Santa Clarita