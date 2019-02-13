Santa Clarita Public Library chooses Lisa See book for 2019 One Story One City program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Now in its fifth year, the Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program returns in March with a new book announced Thursday.



The 2019 book selection is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa See.



Through the program, the city encourages the public to join in on a citywide discussion during the month of March to promote reading and engagement. One Story One City is free and is held in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library and Barnes & Noble.



See’s book is described as a powerful tale about tradition, tea farming and the enduring connection between mothers and daughters. The story focuses on two women separated by circumstance, culture and distance.



Due to the nature of some of the topics covered in the book, this story is recommended for adults and not suitable for young readers under the age of 16, the city said in a news release.



“We encourage everyone to start reading the book now so when March rolls around, they can get involved in our conversations and book-themed activities,” City Librarian Shannon Vonnegut said in the release. “We have copies available at every Santa Clarita Public Library branch.”



To learn more about One Story One City, visit santaclaritalibrary.com/onestoryonecity, or contact Library Administrator Hilda LohGuan at hlohguan@santa-clarita.com.

