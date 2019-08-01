SCV photographer displays art exhibit at Canyon Country library

Local photographer Mel Carll has a new art exhibit about the portrayal and appreciation of nature now available at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.



The exhibit is titled “The Ground Beneath Me; Not Above me, So Enjoy Life…,” which showcases his love for life through the natural subjects in his photographs and allows for others to see through his optimistic lens.

Despite enduring difficult times battling cancer and going through radiation treatment, Carll chooses to find the bright side of situations. During his treatment, he did not allow his illness to discourage his practice of, or dedication to, his art.

“The Ground Beneath Me; Not Above Me, So Enjoy Life…” represents hope and is a reminder to all to stay positive, have a good attitude and continue to love life.

Residents and visitors can view the exhibit from Aug. 2 through Dec. 3 at the library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

For more information about current and upcoming art exhibits in the city, visit santaclaritaarts.com.

