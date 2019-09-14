Valencia ready for challenge against Sierra Canyon

By Bryanna Winner

For the Signal

Valencia football is 2-0 so far this season with dominating wins against Arcadia and Silverado but will face its biggest test this preseason.

This week, the Vikings travel to Granada Hills to face the CIF-Southern Section Division 1/2 Sierra Canyon Trailblazers of Chatsworth.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 so far this season with their only loss coming on the road to Oaks Christian.

“I think the last two weeks, in terms of the opponents that we’ve played and the game plan, obviously Sierra Canyon does things a little bit differently,” said defensive coordinator Robert Waters.

“They are going to have a lot of skilled players and they are going to have a lot of multiple formations offensively and they try to outnumber you at the point of attack with a lot of unbalanced shifting. We are going to need to play extremely well on both sides of the ball to be able to hang with these guys, but we accept the challenge. We want to come out and play against a tough opponent.”

“I noticed that Sierra Canyon plays disciplined and hard,” said senior wide receiver Hunter Koch. “To beat them, we will have to play tougher than them.”

The Trailblazers have only given up 40 points in their first three games while the Vikings have only given up 26 in their first two.

Senior quarterback Ryan Morrison is 21-for-40 in passing with 369 yards, senior running back Jake Santos has gotten 158 yards off of 10 carries and senior wide receiver Jayden Lawrence has had three catches for 95 yards over the last two games.

Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. tonight at Granada Hills Charter High School.