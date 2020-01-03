James Mosley named SCCS athletic director

James Mosley will take over as athletic director at Santa Clarita Christian School on Monday, Jan. 6.

“I just love the school and all the athletics and I’m looking forward to starting off a new chapter and trying to do things well and just play a good role in the school,” Mosley said.

Mosley, who also is the head boys basketball coach, has been at SCCS for 19 years and has been coaching for 18 years at the school. In the 2017-18 season, he led the basketball team to a CIF-Southern Section Division 5AAA title and a CIF State Division V title.

Part of Mosley’s vision for SCCS athletics is to rebuild the football program, which did not field an 11-man football team for the 2019 season. He’d also like to re-introduce basketball and help grow the fledgling track and field program.

“We’re a small school, so we don’t have all the sports, but I am interested in expanding and adding some sports in the future,” he said. “All of those are a vehicle to our school to growing in the community.”

Mosley succeeds Mark Bates, who was previously athletic director and head football coach.