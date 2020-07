Bob Kellar has served our city longer and more diligently than any other City Council member.

We should be honoring him rather than pillaging him for remarks made a decade ago.

He was only advocating protecting our border from illegal immigrants. Racism is a problem to address, but fanatics are going too far — like tearing down statues of Ulysses S. Grant. Trying to force Bob Kellar from office is another example of extremism.

Don Gately

Valencia