Daniel Wolfe | Not Safe to Go Back to School

I hope that Gov. Gavin Newsom will disregard Rep. Mike Garcia’s letter asking to reopen schools in the 25th Congressional District. He does NOT speak for my family, or any of the families and teachers that I know. We will absolutely not be going back to school in the fall, as it is not safe to do so.

I do not know what statistics Garcia is citing, but we are in no position to send our kids back to school safely. Listen to science, look at the facts, and keep children and teachers out of school until this pandemic has been abated.

Daniel Wolfe

Canyon Country