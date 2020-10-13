Michael D. Berger | Jenkins a Courageous Leader for COC

I have been affiliated with College of the Canyons for 30 years, serving on the COC Foundation board of directors and the college’s board of trustees. During that time, Michele Jenkins has served as a trustee, president of the board, and board president of the Community College League of California. In those roles, as well as in her advocacy efforts in Sacramento, Michele has come to understand at the highest levels the management and operation of the college.

Michele has never lost sight of her role as a steward of the public trust, supporting board actions that saved taxpayers approximately $22 million in four years. She listens to students and consistently works to remove barriers to higher education.

Most of all, she has the courage to stand up for the things that really matter. She has proven herself to be a strategic and visionary leader who has moved our college forward by focusing on student success and anticipating the needs of the future.

Michele has served with integrity and in a manner that always involves working with faculty and administrators to achieve our goals of empowering students along their road to success. She is a devoted trustee who keeps her word and maintains the highest standards. She has helped literally thousands of students achieve success during and after their time at COC.

I give Michele Jenkins my highest recommendation, and I ask you to join me in reelecting her to District 4, Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, on Nov. 3. She has demonstrated her unique value to both the college and our community.

She is simply irreplaceable.

Michael D. Berger

Member, Santa Clarita Community College

District Board of Trustees

Santa Clarita