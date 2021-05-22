Saugus High hosts signing day event

Saugus High School recently held a letter of intent signing day to celebrate the accomplishments of its student athletes who are committing to compete in their sports for various universities. Those signing their letters of intent included:

Girls basketball: Eden MacKenzie, Cal Lutheran.

Softball: Gracie Keene, Tennessee; McKenna Gibson, Tennessee; Allie Enright, University of Arizona; Sharon Tomei, George Fox University.

Boys soccer: Rieghly Burke, Lake Erie College.

Cross-country: Hannah Fredericks, The Masters University; Julia Pearson, UC Davis.