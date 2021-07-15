Kid’s theater returns to Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild on Main Street Newhall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Eddy Martinez/The Signal.
The Canyon Theatre Guild celebrates the return of live theater outdoors and under the stars Friday. 

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s kids workshops, comprised of kids ages 7-10, are set to present “Character Matters: The Return of the Fairy Tale Advice Council,” a free, 30-minute show premiering 10 a.m. Friday. 

That evening, the Canyon Theatre Guild’s juniors workshops, comprised of kids ages 10-13, is set to present “Dave the Brave and the Pirateers!,” a free, 45-minute swashbuckling adventure show premiering 8 p.m. Friday. 

Both shows are free and open to the public.  

Additionally, the Jack Oakie Stars, comprised of kids ages 13-17, are set to perform “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $8, and children 12 and under are free.  

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St. in Newhall. For more information, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

