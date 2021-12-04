Canyon Country author publishes apocalypse novel

News release

“What Lurks in the Shadows,” a new book by Canyon Country author S. C. Shannon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.

The end of the world has come, and Grace has a front-row seat. Her suburban life has been replaced by a daily struggle to survive. Just as she and her family begin to adjust to their new life, another threat emerges — one even more terrifying than the end of the world.

“What Lurks in the Shadows” is an account of a modern apocalypse and the reality of what it would truly take to survive.

S.C. Shannon has worked in law enforcement for over a decade. She grew up in Southern California in a close-knit family. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and went on to obtain her master’s degree in forensic psychology.

You can find more information about the book and author on Instagram at s.c.shannon.