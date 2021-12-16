Immediate Family to play at the Canyon

News release

Rock band The Immediate Family is coming to The Canyon of Santa Clarita on Sunday night as part of its fall tour.

The rockers recently premiered their new music video “Fair Warning” via UltimateClassicRock.com. The track is the new single from the band’s new self-titled album. Written by Waddy Wachtel, “Fair Warning” has been described in Glide Magazine as “a standout track on the new album that showcases the musical chemistry between these legendary and seemingly ageless musicians….an aptly titled tune that signals this Family can’t be stopped when it comes to laying down serious rock and roll chops.”

“Fair Warning” is one of 12 original songs from the new album. Produced by The Immediate Family and recorded over three days at Jackson Browne’s Los Angeles studio, the album also features two bonus tracks: live versions of the Danny Kortchmar/Jackson Browne collaboration “Somebody’s Baby” and Warren Zevon’s “Johnny Strikes Up the Band.”

These iconic musicians have played together for decades, but never as their own band. Known for their long, illustrious careers backing Hall of Fame artists like James Taylor, Keith Richards, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Stevie Nicks and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the band consists of guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, drummer Russ Kunkel and bassist Leland Sklar.

The release of The Immediate Family comes on the heels of two previous EPs, “Slippin’ and Slidin’” (which debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Blue Chart) and “Can’t Stop Progress.”

Production continues on The Immediate Family documentary by filmmaker Denny Tedesco (“The Wrecking Crew”), expected to be released in 2022.

Doors open 6 p.m. Sunday for the show at The Canyon, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center. An opening set by The Carry On Band begins at 7 and The Immediate Family plays at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $48 and can be purchased at wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.